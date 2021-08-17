Man arrested for robbery at Cedar Rapids store after jumping from roof during chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 35-year-old man who attempted to rob someone at gunpoint outside Hawkeye Convenience Store Monday night and then hid on the roof of the building across the street.

Police say that Dante Leavy Martin approached a 27-year-old man in his car outside the store around 11 p.m. and asked him if he had any drugs. When the man said he didn't have drugs, Martin allegedly walked back to a parked Dodge Avenger and returned with a sawed-off shotgun, telling the man to get out of the car.

The victim then ran into the store and Martin followed him but then backed out of the store and drove the Dodge Avenger, determined by police to be stolen from Waterloo, to the back of the store and fled on foot.

When police responded, they found Martin on the roof of City Grill, across the street from Hawkeye Convenience Store. He then confronted officers, jumped from the roof, and was apprehended after a short pursuit. Martin is charged with First Degree Robbery and Interference with Official Acts.

He was transported to the hospital after being injured while jumping from the roof and is currently in custody at the Linn County Correctional Center.

Police say that after being arrested, Martin refused to identify himself and that he does not have a permanent address. They recovered both the shotgun and the stolen car during the investigation.