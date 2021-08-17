Malaysia’s king meets political leaders to select new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king is meeting the heads of political parties to select a new prime minister following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin. The monarch has ruled out a general election due to the raging pandemic. At least six party leaders, including opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, were seen entering the palace Tuesday. The king has also asked all lawmakers to individually submit the name of a preferred candidate for the top job. His task in choosing a leader will be difficult because no coalition has the support of a majority in Parliament. Muhyiddin is the caretaker prime minister until a successor is found.