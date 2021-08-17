“I need help now.” Sheriff asks county to give deputies a reason to stay as staff drops 20%

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Times are tough for Black Hawk County in terms of staff shortages among its law enforcement departments.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has seen his staff decrease by 20% in recent months. He stood before the county Board of Supervisors on August 3rd as they looked for settlement from two deputies who were leaving for a smaller department.

"So, they're paying a 5 thousand dollar signing bonus plus 5 dollars an hour more to go to tiny Belle Plaine, Iowa," Thompson said.

Thompson mentioned both of these deputies in an email to supervisors on August 5th. He writes that corrections is usually less desirable than actively policing a community in a squad car.

"We know that babysitting crooks in the jail is not what most of our sworn staff wanted to do when they were hired for this job. We have tried to enhance this career field through technology investments, training investments, and amenities in our agency that few others have in the state of Iowa. Those small perks alone do not keep our newest sworn deputies," he writes.

The sheriff wants the board to authorize a mid-year pay raise for deputies by $3.00 an hour. This sort of change could be decided when contracts are renegotiated but it would be several months before that would have an effect.

"And I need help now. We try to suffer silently, but we're getting to the point where we don't have any cards left to play," Thompson said.

Supervisors entered into a closed session Tuesday to discuss collective bargaining. Several members of the sheriff's office were present during that meeting. Nothing seems to have been decided yet, but the issue is expected to come before the board within the next few weeks. Thompson said the county has to be more competitive to recruit and retain its employees.

"I've had them leave to go be bridge inspectors. I've had them leave to go sell insurance. We're not just not competitive in law enforcement, we're not competitive in employment," Thompson said.

The issue of staff shortages for police departments is being felt around the country after a hard year with intended scrutiny following the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody.

Read the sheriff's full letter below: