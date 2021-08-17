“I need help now.” Sheriff asks county to give deputies a reason to stay as staff drops 20%
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Times are tough for Black Hawk County in terms of staff shortages among its law enforcement departments.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has seen his staff decrease by 20% in recent months. He stood before the county Board of Supervisors on August 3rd as they looked for settlement from two deputies who were leaving for a smaller department.
"So, they're paying a 5 thousand dollar signing bonus plus 5 dollars an hour more to go to tiny Belle Plaine, Iowa," Thompson said.
Thompson mentioned both of these deputies in an email to supervisors on August 5th. He writes that corrections is usually less desirable than actively policing a community in a squad car.
"We know that babysitting crooks in the jail is not what most of our sworn staff wanted to do when they were hired for this job. We have tried to enhance this career field through technology investments, training investments, and amenities in our agency that few others have in the state of Iowa. Those small perks alone do not keep our newest sworn deputies," he writes.
The sheriff wants the board to authorize a mid-year pay raise for deputies by $3.00 an hour. This sort of change could be decided when contracts are renegotiated but it would be several months before that would have an effect.
"And I need help now. We try to suffer silently, but we're getting to the point where we don't have any cards left to play," Thompson said.
Supervisors entered into a closed session Tuesday to discuss collective bargaining. Several members of the sheriff's office were present during that meeting. Nothing seems to have been decided yet, but the issue is expected to come before the board within the next few weeks. Thompson said the county has to be more competitive to recruit and retain its employees.
"I've had them leave to go be bridge inspectors. I've had them leave to go sell insurance. We're not just not competitive in law enforcement, we're not competitive in employment," Thompson said.
The issue of staff shortages for police departments is being felt around the country after a hard year with intended scrutiny following the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody.
Read the sheriff's full letter below:
Supervisors:
I am going to get straight to the point in this lengthy email… you rarely hear from me. When you do, I hope that you recognize it is for good reason. The plight of law enforcement over the past year has been well recognized and your sheriff’s office has experienced much of the fallout from national issues. Presently, the jail is experiencing an above-average retention issue with our sworn staff and we are currently looking to fill 11 of 58 correctional positions. Being down 20% of our workforce is extremely significant and has caused us to examine every facet of how we do business in our agency.
We recognize that corrections work in law enforcement is less desirable than driving a squad car. We know that babysitting crooks in the jail is not what most of our sworn staff wanted to do when they were hired for this job. We have tried to enhance this career field through technology investments, training investments, and amenities in our agency that few others have in the state of Iowa. Those small perks alone do not keep our newest sworn deputies however… particularly not nowadays.
I recently lost two deputies who just graduated from the academy to the small community of Belle Plaine, Iowa. They left for the opportunity to drive a squad car (though it is in an extremely small community). This community was willing to pay them $29.00/hour as a starting salary. That is nearly $4.00 an hour more than they make here and they no longer have to babysit inmates. Last month, I lost a deputy with less than a year of service to Cedar Falls and he took a major pay increase. You’ve heard that Waterloo Police are offering $5,000 signing bonuses to certified peace officers who apply with their agency. This is specifically targeting good officers like they have enticed from the sheriff’s office for years. I don’t say that disparagingly! We continue to hire the very best officers we can find and we will not lower our standards one bit… and if one day, that deputy decides to transfer to Waterloo or Cedar Falls and continue their law enforcement career, it hurts, but they take their experience and training and positively impact another agency with all that exposure and continue to benefit the county’s law enforcement approach.
But, when the Independences and Belle Plaines of the state are offering our officers this much more, plus signing bonuses to leave the comfort and relative safety of the jail to come work for them, we have to examine our draw and our offerings. Unfortunately, it’s not just the Independences and Belle Plaines that are doing these “already certified” transfer programs… Johnson County, the cities of Marion, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Urbandale, Clive, West Des Moines, Johnston, Altoona, Grinnell, Newton, Marshalltown, Ames, Ankeny, and several other cities are adopting the approach now.
With this as our new reality, now to my proposal… I am strongly considering no longer hiring sworn officers to staff the jail at all. When I started the civilian detention officer program, it was intended to make them less “pilferable” to these other agencies (as they would not be certified peace officers). They would cost us less for up-front training and we could outfit them and immediately put them into service with less expense and costly academy training.
In order to make this plan work, I would plus up our Utility Squad (court security/transport/extradition team) just a bit for transports, extraditions, and trials with sworn staff, and make the rest of the positions currently occupied by sworn staff civilians (likely through attrition). The time is opportune now as I have 6 vacant deputy positions and another 4 to 6 anticipated retirements by the end of this year. This would net further significant savings in the sheriff’s office budget (much like we have seen in the past two-three years, only stronger).
In consideration of this bold move, I would like the board to provide a mid-year “bump” for my entire Unit 5 bargaining staff (above and beyond contract) of $3.00 per hour. Consider this a market adjustment. I know that we are getting ready to open up the contract for negotiations, but if we tie this adjustment into those negotiations, it simply extends the pain of trying to compete against these smaller towns and agencies for a very limited resource pool of applicants that much further (6 months to a year). I believe that this serves a twofold end-state… first, to offer the deputies a more competitive wage (though it is still well below local and state market). And secondly, to make the civilian positions more of a career wage rather than just a job. Currently, the civilian starting wage is comparable to the starting wage of a secretary at UNI who works M-F, on day shift, with weekends and holidays off. Our staff works nights, weekends, holidays… in a jail, with some of the most violent offenders in the state of Iowa. With no disrespect to a secretary, the soft and hard skills demanded for our staff far outpace that required of secretarial duties and we should expect to compensate them accordingly for this in order to be able to properly recruit and retain them.
I presently have staff who works overtime every other day, multiple shifts per week. Not because they want to, but because they are “forced in” to cover for that 20% staffing shortage. This is an issue that I have to fix now. They are tired. They are overworked. They are underpaid and my small perks and efforts to support and encourage them can only work and carry them so far. We’ve reached the breaking point with this staff. Law enforcement across the country is feeling this same strain and same effect. Some are experiencing it worse than others. We have done our very best to negotiate our crisis without raising concerns, but we are out of options and out of any other cards to play. We see how other agencies are drawing our staff away with monetary benefits and we need to be competitive. Black Hawk County is simply not presently able to compete with these other agencies.
I believe that making the majority of the jail positions civilian, which will decrease jail deputy salaries to civilian pay, I will be able to flex a majority of the wage adjustment in my current budget. Amanda is currently working on actuarial figures for our current vacancies, as transitioned to civilian, plus our anticipated retirements, as transitioned to civilian pay will be coupled into this proposed wage increase. I am certain all of you have heard about how tough the job market is currently for employers. The last 27 years, I have never seen recruitment and retention as difficult in law enforcement as it is presently. Amanda and her staff also have figures on that as well.