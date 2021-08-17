Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

Boston’s Old North Church is getting a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will help it better integrate its ties to the American Revolution and its links to the slave trade. The church is famous as the place where in 1775 two lanterns in the steeple signaled that the British were heading to Concord and Lexington and set Paul Revere on the ride that launched the American Revolution. But it’s not as well known that some of the church’s early congregants were slave holders. The grant announced Tuesday will be used to better inform visitors; update exhibits and interpretive signage; and update digital programming.