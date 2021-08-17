Hiawatha man charged with insurance fraud, record tampering

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) — One Hiawatha man has been charged with one count each of Insurance Fraud. Demarius Deshawn Mallett has been charged with Presenting False Information (Class D Felony), Forgery (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Fraudulent Practices, 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Tampering with Records (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

An investigation lead by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau beginning in July 2021 alleges Mallett submitted a forged and false hospital bill increasing the dollar figure by $6,000 for various medical procedures, trying to defraud the insurer.

On August 11, 2021 Mallett was ordered to the Iowa District Court in Linn County. Trial will be set for a future date.