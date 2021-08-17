Grant Wood AEA extends crisis services to more schools ahead of new school year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- With school districts across the state getting ready to welcome students back for a new school year, they'll have an additional resource to help support students’ mental health needs.

The Grant Wood Area Education Agency Board of Directors has approved a 1-year agreement with Foundation 2 Crisis Services to extend crisis intervention services to all of the 32 public school districts in the AEA’s service area. Grant Wood AEA supports more than 72,000 students in public and accredited non-public schools in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington counties.

The agreement builds upon a partnership that started two years ago when Grant Wood AEA launched a pilot initiative with Foundation 2 to bring their Juvenile and Family Assistance and Stabilization Track to rural communities in Eastern Iowa.

“Access to mental health services has always been important, but where we’re really seeing students struggle is in rural communities that lack adequate funding or nearby resources and organizations,” John Speer, Grant Wood AEA Chief Administrator said. “Every superintendent in our seven county service area has discussed concerns with supporting students’ mental health needs as a primary, continuing need, and this partnership provides an additional resource for them to utilize this school year.”

When a school district places a call for assistance to J-FAST, counselors are dispatched to quickly intervene and help parents or schools in situations where kids are struggling with depression, violent behavior, substance abuse, self-harm and/or thoughts of suicide. The team’s focus is to stabilize school-based crisis situations and connect students with immediate services.

From September 2019 - March 2020, J-FAST received 39 calls from school districts participating in the program. Last academic year, J-FAST received 36 calls from those districts.