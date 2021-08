IOWA CITY(KWWL) Nearly three weeks after being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft, Iowa Hawkeye Basketball stars Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp are set to sign their first NBA contracts.

Luka Garza will sign a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons while Wieskamp will sign a two-wy deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Garza and Wieskamp just finished NBA Summer League competition and will attend training camp with their NBA teams;.