Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Tropical Storm Fred is trekking inland spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast while earthquake-damaged Haiti reels under a drenching from Grace, which regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida Panhandle residents were reported without power after its landfall there on Monday. Elsewhere, reconnaissance aircraft found Grace had regained tropical cyclone strength early Tuesday. As a depression on Monday, Grace dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding across parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It was moving near or just off the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti early Tuesday and expected to head between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica by Tuesday afternoon.