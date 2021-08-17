Council disagrees with TRC budget, members ask for more involvement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Members of the Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission say they are overworked and feel they're doing a thankless job.

On Tuesday, they had a joint meeting with City Council to go over their proposed $357,000 budget. Part of the proposal was a monthly stipend of $1,000 for each commissioner. They say this money is necessary for hours missed at other paying jobs, and the cost of child care when participating in the TRC.

"When we were on Zoom calls, it would be four of five hour Zoom calls. When you have children, see how much that takes out your day," commissioner Eric Harris said.

Commissioners say they are doing critical work in the community, like helping immigrant workers fight for more pandemic hazard pay. While the TRC has had its issues, members feel the commission serves a great purpose.

The TRC was authorized on Sept. 16, 2020 as one of the city's main responses to the social unrest of last summer. City leaders want the TRC to be a place where marginalized people can share their stories and get restorative justice.

But in its first year, the TRC has been plagued with issues. On March 4, 2021, chair Royceann Porter resigned from the commission. Mohamed Traore and other commissioners accused Porter of being hostile towards them and members of the public.

Three more resignations followed, and City Council suspended the commission for one month on March 17. A few days later, the Iowa Freedom Riders announced they were forming their own "People's TRC" in protest.

Not one of the seven City Councilors supported the idea of a stipend for commissioners on Tuesday. Their main reason was that every other city commission works for free.

"If we say, 'Oh, we're going to pay you because you deserve it,' everyone's going to want to get paid," Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih said.

Chair Mohamed Traore said he never expected them to approve the $1,000 monthly stipend, which would roughly equal the yearly stipend for City Councilors, but he does want some expenses covered.

"Some of these commissioners have jobs as well, and kids. For them to have to leave those kids requires a babysitter," he said.

The council said it would consider an itemized expense report, but not blanket stipends. They felt more strongly about approving $198,000 for a team of experts and facilitators to help the commission organize and plan.

"I am totally supportive of getting you the staff and support that you need. Whether it's through this RFP or any other process that we need to do. Because I totally agree there is too much work for commissioners to do on their own," District B City Councilor Susan Mims said.

Money aside, commissioners felt the most important thing was for the City Council to show more investment in the TRC.

"I do not feel support from the city council. I feel like you set us up for failure," TRC commissioner Chastity Dillard said.

Traore still believes this model will work if everyone buys in.

"Hearing the truth isn't always going to be easy. What matters is the follow-up. Because if you do want to reconcile, if you do want to move forward, we are going to get to a better place," Traore said.