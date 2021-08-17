Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections as concerns grew about the delta variant’s spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales was 466 on Saturday. The state’s chief health officer said: “I can’t express enough my level of concern at these rising numbers of cases.” Infections were also reported in towns in the west, north and central regions of the state in recent days. New Zealand confirmed its first outbreak in six months was tied to the Sydney outbreak. Its cluster has grown to seven and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more are expected, especially after infected people visited a church, a school, a casino and a hospital.