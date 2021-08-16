Western Home Services to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of Iowa’s largest senior living providers will soon require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

Western Home Services will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1. Employees must show proof of a first dose by October 1. Volunteers will also be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Employees can apply for waivers based on medical issues or "strongly held religious beliefs." According to a release from the organization, 65% of employees are currently fully vaccinated, below the industry target of having at least 75% of staff fully vaccinated.

“The people we serve – our residents, patients and clients – are the most vulnerable to this virus due to age and underlying conditions,” Western Home Services CEO Kris Hansen said. “More than 95% of them quickly stepped up to be vaccinated and ensure a safe community. Their health is in our hands and we want to honor their trust.”

Hansen says the recent surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant created new urgency for the requirement. Hansen adds he's concerned even more dangerous variants could develop if more people don’t get the vaccine.

“We saw how outbreaks stopped earlier this year after vaccinations rolled out,” Hansen added. “Vaccines work and they’re safe, based on data from more than 300 million doses given in the U.S. alone. We respect the right of people to choose, but at the end of the day this organization had to make a choice. We are choosing the best course of action to protect the people we serve.”

Western Home Services includes Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Creekside Living in Grundy Center, Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup, and Madrid Home Communities in Madrid and Huxley. The organization employs 1,100 people who work with 1,400 residents in active lifestyle housing, independent living, assisted living, memory support, extended nursing care and short-term skilled care with physical, speech and occupational therapies.

