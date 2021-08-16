UPDATE: US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. U.S. officials said the chaos at the airport left at least seven people dead.

The crowds of people rushing the airport Monday came as the Taliban enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff Monday. The widely shared image captured the sense of desperation as America's 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

In the capital, a tense calm set in Monday, with most people hiding in their homes. Many fear chaos or a return to the kind of brutal rule the Taliban imposed when they were last in power.