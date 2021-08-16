TRACKING: Very pleasant start to the week

Today: It’ll be a great start to the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Humidity stays low today despite a south southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Skies remain clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light from the south southeast.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper 80s. Winds will be south southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph bringing dew points to the “slightly humid” category.

Rest of the Week: Heat and humidity will become more noticeable for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Heat indices may reach the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy these two days before a chance for showers and storms on Friday.

Weekend: Rain will move out on Saturday leaving behind lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances return early next week.