TRACKING: Humidity increases through the week

Tonight: Clear skies and cool temperatures for tonight. South winds are light. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly humid for Tuesday. South winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s. Dew points are near the mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Clouds increase Tuesday night. Winds shift out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures are milder and in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: By midweek, temperatures near 90 in some locations and the humidity continues to increase. Dew points are in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies remain. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Thursday and Friday will likely be the most miserable in terms of heat and humidity in the 10 Day Forecast. Temperatures will near 90 in some areas and dew points top out around 70 degrees. The next chance for rain appears to be Friday, which may last into early Saturday morning.