The Jule, Dubuque’s public transit system, to resume collecting fares Aug. 23

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Jule, The City of Dubuque’s public transportation system, will resume collecting fares starting August 23. Fares had been suspended throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



Riders will have two additional payment options available to them when fares resume, the "MyJule" mobile app and the Jule Smart Pass Swipe Card.

The mobile app will allow passengers to scan their smartphone for payment when riding the bus. Users can purchase bus passes on their smartphone before a trip and when boarding the bus. Simply scan the QR code which serves as the bus pass. Riders can purchase an 11-ride pass for $15 or a monthly unlimited ride pass for $45 within the app.

The app also allows users to track the bus, plan trips or save favorite stops, and select the route or transportation mode that works best for them. You can download the app for free on Android and Apple devices through Google Play and the App Store.

The Jule Smart Pass is a reloadable swipe card. The City says they're convenient to load before riding the bus, offer balance protection if your card is lost or stolen, and can be reloaded automatically with the auto-buy feature to ensure uninterrupted service.

Users can purchase and load the swipe card with 11 rides for $15 or a monthly unlimited ride pass for $45. Cards cost $1 at time of purchase and $5 if a replacement card is needed. Jule Smart Passes can be purchased and loaded by visiting the Intermodal Transportation Center located at 950 Elm St. in Dubuque. Once purchased, cards can be reloaded in-person, online or by calling 563-690-6134.

Cash, checks, and debit/credit cards will continue to be accepted. Seniors 65 and over and riders on Medicare qualify for half-fare pricing, and students qualify for free fares. To receive discounted or free fares through the “MyJule” mobile app or the Jule Smart Pass swipe card, bring your photo ID, Medicare card, or student ID to the Intermodal Transportation Center.

The Jule paratransit minibus, an alternative option for passengers who are elderly or disabled and unable to use the fixed route bus system, will also resume collecting fares on the 23rd. The two new payment options listed above will not be accepted as payment for paratransit trips. Riders can continue to pay with cash or check at the time of their trip, or new riders can pre-load fare money to their passenger account by calling 563-690-6134, visiting the Intermodal Transportation Center, or paying ahead during a trip. Drivers will alert passengers who pre-load fare money when their account is below $10.

Starting on the 23rd, the Jule will discontinue the use of current fixed-route swipe cards and paratransit punch cards as payment. Riders with old swipe cards will need to upgrade to the new Jule Smart Pass swipe card at the Intermodal Transportation Center or select a new preferred method of payment. Paratransit users with rides left on an existing punch card can present their punch card to a Jule paratransit driver to receive credit for unused rides.



For more information, contact The Jule at 563-589-4266 or transit@cityofdubuque.org.