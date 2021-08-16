Super League rebels back in European soccer’s top club body

LONDON (AP) — Nine of the teams who were part of the ill-fated launch of a breakaway Super League have been welcomed back into the decision-making organization overseeing the European club game. Six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — will be members of European Club Association again along with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are refusing to giving up on the largely-closed breakaway competition to launch a rival to the Champions League, prolonging the rift with UEFA and their European counterparts.