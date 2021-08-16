Next Linn County American Rescue Plan Act public forums set for August 23 & 26

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County will hold two more public forums on how American Rescue Plan Act funding should be used after the first one was held last week.

On August 11, the first forum was held at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, and the county presented information on eligible uses of the $44 million ARPA funds it is receiving over the next two years. Then several community leaders spoke on the issues they see the county facing.

The next forums will feature the same format of a presentation from the county, a Q&A session, and time for public input in other districts of the city. The county hopes the forums serve as a way to explain the funding to the public and get as much community input as possible.

“Our process is designed to be open and transparent. Everyone deserves to be heard, which is why we are working to bring as many stakeholders to the table as possible,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said. “At the end of the day, these dollars belong to the people so we should co-create people-oriented solutions to meet their needs and make our community better.”

The second forum will be held on Monday, August 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center and will also be livestreamed on the county's Facebook page. The third one will be on Thursday, August 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building on the Linn County Fairgrounds.

Linn County is encouraging the community to provide input on needs and priorities through a survey. They will then open an application process later in the fall for eligible applicants.