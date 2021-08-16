Newsom using stark language as he seeks to stay in office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sharpening his message as he hits the campaign trail in the recall’s final month. The Democratic governor is now training his fire on conservative rival Larry Elder. Newsom says the election is a matter of life and death and a new campaign ad highlights Elder’s opposition to mask and vaccine mandates. Ballots are now arriving in mailboxes and the last day to vote is Sept. 14. Newsom is delivering his pitch in a series of get-out-the-vote events across the state. Democrats worry their voters are unenthusiastic or unaware of the contest, while Republicans are motivated.