New York City set to begin requiring proof of vaccination

New York (AP) -- New York City will begin Tuesday requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone dining indoors at restaurants, working out at a gym, or attending an indoor performance.

While the new requirement goes into effect Tuesday, enforcement won't begin until Sept. 13.

The new program is an unprecedented move by the country's largest city to help contain a virus that has wrought havoc on public life and to persuade more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

As of Monday, the city reported that 5.2 million of the city's 8.8 million residents have had at least one shot of a vaccine, with 4.7 million fully vaccinated.