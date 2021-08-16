NEIA Food Bank offers list of food programs for students heading back-to-school

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As the new school year approaches, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, if it has become hard to secure lunch and dinner, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank offers a number of food options to help fuel your student.

Starting the 'Kids Cafe Program' in 2000, you can check out community-based programs like the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, or the Salvation Army near you for after-school meals.

There's also the BackPack program where schools can partner with the food bank and put food into students' backpacks to make sure they have food over the weekends.

Director Barbara Prather said since starting these programs, there has been a great need for food-insecure students that they've expanded their programs past Balck Hawk County.

"Our BackPack program has really taken off over the years, we started I believe was 2005, 2006 in five Waterloo Schools serving 100 kids," Prather said, "expanded out to the North Fayette Valley School District and I believe last year we were in 145 different schools throughout Northeast Iowa."

Knowing the past couple of years have been extremely hard on families, Prather also said it's crucial to have access to food for your student to be successful in the classroom.

"We really understand if you don't have enough food you can't study, you won't do well, and so we need to ensure that the people have access to an adequate supply of food," Prather said.

To enroll your student in these food programs, there are different ways to do it.

KIDS CAFE AFTER SCHOOL MEAL PROGRAM

Find a community-based organization near you. Salvation Army, YMCS, Boys and girls Club, etc.

See if they partner with the NEIA Food Bank.

If so, you can enroll your students through them.

BACKPACK PROGRAM

Talk to your school's representative or administrator.

See if your school partners with the NEIA Food Bank.

If so, you can enroll your student through the school.

If your school isn't partnered with the food bank, but would like to, CLICK HERE.

If you're a college student attending UNI, Hawkeye Community College, upper Iowa University, and Wartburg College, the NEIA Food Bank partners with those colleges to offer meal programs. If you're not sure where to start, Prather advises to talk with your campus's fod bank, see what they offer, and have them navigate you to the best plan.