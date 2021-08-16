Marion family who was injured and lost their son in Adventureland accident speaks out

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's been seven weeks since the accident at Adventureland Park that took the life of 10-year-old Michael Jaramillo.

Now, they're telling their story about a second chance at life, the community that surrounded them and the faith that holds them together.

"Still feeling the yearning and hurt for Michael but at the same time, I'm thanking God that David came out very normal, very able to do things on his own. It's a miracle," David Jaramillo Sr. said.



He says David's recovery is amazing his doctors.

"…because he was under the water the longest, the last one out. It was like way over 10 minutes so they were [saying]

there's no way he's gonna have the mind like he used to. So, we might have be taking care of him the rest of his life. And 30 days later, he walks out and asks for pizza," David Jaramillo, Sr. said.

But those 30 days were an emotional roller coaster.

"It was terrible. Every time I see him going through his emotions, not knowing where he's at, I just try to hold mine in and [not] make him feel the emotions I'm feeling because I want him to heal," Sabrina Jaramillo said.

She tries to help her middle son, Gus, heal, too.

"He doesn't like talking to people so I'm over there trying to talk to him, trying to calm him down but inside, I'm crying, asking for help because I'm so sad," Sabrina said.

It was in that moment of asking for help that Sabrina says God gave her a vision of Michael in heaven.

"Jesus show me him up there playing with all our kids. We had a lot of miscarriages. And I see him up there playing with all the kids and I'm happy but again, I'm sad cause I still want him here."

David says he, too, had dreams of Michael.

"But, I remember seeing Michael. He was calling out to me and I couldn't talk cause I had a tube or something in my throat. I couldn't talk to him but he said my name twice. He was sitting next to me. I tried to talk to him but he covered himself in bandages."

That's when his parents told him Michael was gone.

"And we all cried together," Sabrina said.

Today, Sabrina is packing Michael's room.

"I'm crying because it feels like I'm packing my son away."

The family says their faith in God carried them through their loss and grief and they have hope.

"I know I'll see him again. I know I'll see him again," Sabrina said.

For her son David, his faith in God is stronger and he sees his recovery as a second chance at life.

"I believe in God and I knew He existed but I was just like 'I'll put it off. I'll read the Bible later,' you know. But now, I guess I appreciate life and God a lot more than before. I'm glad I wake up everyday.".

The family spends their weeks in Des Moines for their therapy. They had been staying at a hotel in Cedar Rapids on the weekends because they say it was too painful for David Jr. and Gus to see Michael's bedroom.

David Sr. says they are grateful to their church friends and neighbors who have supported them through taking care of their animals, mowing their grass and placing blue ribbons on the posts and trees in their neighborhood.