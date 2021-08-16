Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned less than 18 months into his tenure, becoming the country’s shortest-ruling leader after conceding that he lost majority support to govern. One government minister wrote on social media that the Cabinet had tendered their resignations to the king and a deputy minister thanked Muhyiddin for his service. Muhyidddin’s departure will plunge the country into a fresh crisis amid a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June. Political leaders have begun to jostle for the top post.