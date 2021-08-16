Linn County mental illness education programs to resume in-person

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County is returning to in-person instruction for family help.

On September 15, the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County will be returning to in-person classes for their Family-to-Family course. The free course is designated for family members of adults living with mental illness.

The program begins at 6 p.m. on September 15 and will run through November 3.

The curriculum will cover information on illnesses, current treatments, how to manage crises and how to provide support.

The class size is limited and will still require masks and social distancing practices. To enroll in the educational program, email nami-lc@hotmail.com and provide a phone number or call 319-221-1184 and provide your name, email address, and phone number.