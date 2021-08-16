Iowa lawmakers react to Afghanistan power shift as Taliban seizes control

(KWWL) -- As the chaos continues in Afghanistan following the rise of Taliban rule, lawmakers across the country are putting the responsibility for what comes next on President Joe Biden.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight themselves," Biden said in an address to the nation Monday afternoon.

Congress must step forward and demand answers and transparency about the decisions that led to this unfolding catastrophe in Afghanistan. — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 16, 2021

"I will not mislead the American people that a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference," Biden said.

Criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike, Biden stood firm in his choices, saying efforts by the United States won't matter if the Afghani government isn't willing to stand on its own. Over the weekend, the Afghan president and other leaders fled the country as Taliban fighters entered the presidential palace.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide was the will to fight for that future," Biden said.

What’s happening in Afghanistan is a failure of leadership We needed a plan for withdrawal This looks like the fall of Saigon all over again / God bless our troops — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 15, 2021

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have both been critical of the execution of removing US troops from the middle eastern country. Troops had been in Afghanistan for 20 years following September 11th, 2001. Former President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops in 2020, aiming to have the American military out of the country within 14 months.

Senator Ernst has called the withdrawal "rushed and haphazard." A combat veteran herself, Ernst continues to question how the US will gather counter-terrorism intelligence moving forward.

"How are we going to contain the terrorists in Afghanistan not having personnel on the ground?" Ernst asked in a CNN interview Monday prior to the president's remarks.

The rushed and haphazard withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan is not the "strategic shift” President Biden sold to the American people. It’s a total abandonment of a country and its people – and a gift to the Taliban. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 15, 2021

Biden and his national security team responding to the concern by saying the US successfully gathers such intelligence in other countries, like Syria or Libya, without a major military presence there.

There will be a time for us all to reflect on the decisions that were made that led us to this tragic and devastating moment, but right now we must stay focused on helping those who are still in harm’s way. (4/4) #IA03 — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) August 16, 2021

Iowa's lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Cindy Axne said there would come a time to reflect on Biden's choice but, like her Republican colleagues, her priority lies with the safety of those still in harm's way.

"I don't think it was the wrong thing to do, because we have to pull our troops at some point. But now we know what its going to take to manage that better and we're going to have to adapt," Axne said Monday.

Chaos erupted at Kabul airport Monday as thousands hope to flee the country before Taliban rule can solidify. Reportedly, US military leaders spoke directly to the Taliban and the new rulers agreed to not interfere in the ongoing evacuations. Biden said if the Taliban attacked a response from the US military would be swift and with "devastating force" if necessary.

We face many unknowns in the days ahead with Afghanistan, but there’s one thing I know for sure today: I’m forever grateful to those who answered the call to protect America—who have given life and limb or still carry the burdens of war. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 14, 2021