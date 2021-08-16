How to prepare your students for school as COVID-19 cases surge across the country

(KWWL) - Parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school but some have concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases.

During a Facebook Live Q & A session with a UIHC physician questions such as "When will my child be eligible for the vaccine?" and "Is it safe to go back to school in-person at all," were asked by parents.

The doctor answering those questions said the best precautions for your student are wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

"It will protect all those around you, as well as you," UIHC Pediatrician Dr. Hao Tran said.

The past month has shown a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. In Iowa, nearly every county can be seen in the "high transmission" category.

"That's why it's important for people to mask, to protect others around them, even if they are vaccinated," Dr. Tran said.

The CDC recommends the same, especially in indoor settings like schools.

New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association show reports of children making up over 121,000 new cases of COVID-19 last week.

Iowa law makes it illegal for school districts to mandate masks, however, equipping your child with the best practices before the return to school might be a good idea.

"I think if parents start talking to their children, letting them know that wearing a mask will help keep them healthy and the people around them, including their parents and grandparents healthy, this will help the transition," Dr. Tran said.

The pediatrician urges children 12 and up to get the vaccine in order to help their younger counterparts who are not yet eligible, though, younger children ages 5 to 11 may soon be added to the list.

"It's possible that we would have a vaccine available for those children, it's hopeful, very hopeful, by the end of this year or beginning of next year," she said, "I wish it were before school started but I'm glad that it's coming."

Pfizer and Moderna should be releasing their safety and efficacy data by the end of September, and if the results are positive, younger school-age children should be eligible come January.

Both companies would have to apply for emergency use authorization in order to vaccinate the next age group. Pfizer is expected to receive full FDA approval in the coming months.