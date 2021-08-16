Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace lashes quake-hit Haiti

Crews in the Florida Panhandle are working to repair downed power lines and clear fallen trees from Tropical Storm Fred, which is spreading heavy rains into the U.S. Southeast. The National Hurricane Center said Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Panhandle and then moved into southeast Alabama later at night. Though weakening, Fred is expected to bring heavy rains to the Southeast U.S. as it treks inland over several states in coming days. Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Grace drenched earthquake-damaged Haiti on Monday as people huddled in fields and searched for quake survivors. And Tropical Storm Henri gained strength southeast of Bermuda after forming Monday in the open Atlantic.