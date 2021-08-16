Emergency Rental Assistance Program launches to help Linn County renters

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Linn County, with assistance from Waypoint and HACAP, is helping residents behind on rent/utility payments through the $5.3 million federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The program can assist residents with up to 18 months of rent and/or utilities. Applicants must have documentation or self-certify experiencing a financial hardship in their home hurting their ability to pay rent. Tenants overdue on rent should not wait for an eviction notice to get help.

"We are excited to offer this program knowing that we are able to meet entire needs of both renters and landlords," said Linn County Community Outreach & Assistance Director Ashley Balius. "We have been working really hard to get this program off the ground and in a way that utilizes the flexibility offered by Treasury to get assistance out the door as quickly and efficiently as possible while maintaining program integrity."

Below are the eligibility requirements:

Must be a rental household and able to provide documentation or self-certify

Household income with no more than 80% of the Annual Median Income (AMI)

Evidence of financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March of 2020 Note: Those negatively affected by the August 2020 derecho will meet this requirement

Proof the household is experiencing housing instability such as: Threat of pending or current eviction Threat of or a current utility shut off

Threat of homelessness

Rent payments will be made by HACAP directly to the landlords/property managers of successful applicants. These funds must by used to cover past rent payments back to March 13th, 2020 before tenants can receive rental assistance to cover up to three months of future payments.

Eligible Linn County residents can apply for assistance on the Linn County website at LinnCounty.org/ERA.