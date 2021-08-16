Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs. While so-called “black sites” are common in China, the account of 26-year-old Wu Huan is the only testimony known to experts that Beijing has set one up in another country. Such a site would reflect how China is increasingly using its international clout to detain or bring back citizens it wants from overseas. The AP was unable to confirm or disprove Wu’s account independently, and China’s Foreign Ministry denied her story.