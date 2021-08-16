CUBS and REDS next “Field of Dreams” matchup

DYERSVILLE, IA (KWWL)--The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs are headed to Iowa to play in the Field of Dreams game next year.

After the successful debut Field of Dreams game debut last week between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, the Reds will face the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 version in Dyersville, Iowa.

It was first reported by NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball has not made an announcement.

The game is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11, 2022, which is currently a scheduled off day for both teams before beginning a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cubs manager David Ross let it slip the Cubs were scheduled to play in next year's game during a chat with reporters last week.

It was FOX's most-watched regular-season game since 2005 with 5.9 million viewers.