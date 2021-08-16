Clarke County becomes Iowa’s 7th Second Amendment Sanctuary

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Following Cedar, Madison, and several other counties, Clarke County has now become the latest Iowa county to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The resolution was passed the board of supervisors unanimously in a 3-0 vote. Clarke County is in south-central Iowa,

"In only a matter of weeks, seven of Iowa's counties have sent a message to Washington that the Second Amendment is not to be infringed upon here in Iowa," said Michael Ware, Iowa Firearms Coalition Chair.

While Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation at the county level does not supersede federal law, it does prevent local resources from being used to enforce measures that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution.