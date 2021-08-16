Cedar Bend Humane Society offering special as part of ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign



WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo is joining an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign from NBC Universal Local and offering a special for the next month.

As part of the 'Clear the Shelters' initiative, Cedar Bend will have $100 dog adoptions and $15 cat adoptions from Aug. 23 - Sept. 19.

Cedar Bend participated in the campaign in 2019, which resulted in 74 animals being adopted in one weekend. The shelter is currently near capacity and says that they are in high need of adoptions.

“We are hoping that the extended adoption special will help just as many pets find homes this year and keep the number of adopters visiting at any one time low,” CBHS Adoption Supervisor, Riley Olson said.

Clear the Shelters helps animal shelters find pet adoptions throught donations to Greater Good Charities. This is the seventh year of the campaign, which has facilitated over half a million adoptions in total. Anyone interested in donating can go to ClearTheSheltersFund.org or to CedarBendHumane.org.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society is located at 1166 W. Airline Hwy, Waterloo, and their adoption center hours are 10-5 Tuesday-Sunday. Until the end of August, the shelter is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

All adoption information can be found on the CBHS' website.