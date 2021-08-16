After delays, construction on Obama Center begins in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Five years after Barack Obama chose a Chicago site for his presidential center, construction has officially begun in the historic lakefront park. The Obama Presidential Center says roadway improvements and construction starts Monday on a 19 acre site near the family’s home and the University of Chicago where the former president once taught law. Work on the $500 million center has been delayed by a lawsuit, a federal review because of the park’s status on the National Register of Historic places and concerns about displacing area residents. The center will include a museum, public library branch, athletic center and children’s play area. Obama Foundation officials say a formal groundbreaking ceremony is planned this fall.