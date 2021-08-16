“A really desperate situation”: Iowans lend a hand as Haiti recovers from earthquake

PELLA, Iowa (KWWL)- Rescuers continued to dig through the rubble in Haiti Monday after a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the island nation over the weekend. It was larger and lasted longer than the country's 2010 quake, which killed a quarter of a million people.

Tom Dent has lived in Haiti since March and felt the quake over the weekend. He serves as the Director of Agronomy for Many Hands for Haiti, a non-profit based in Pella.

"The feeling came over me that something wasn't right," Dent said. "I looked over and started seeing some of the things sitting on the floor were shaking back and forth about four inches."

Dent lives in Pignon, a town in the northern part of the country, more than 200 miles from the hardest-hit town, Les Cayes.

"Noy only did this earthquake hit in an area that's been damaged before," Dent said. "The road to get there has had a lot of gang activity and is under some political duress. So it is a challenge to even get into the area."

Stacey Blitsch, a coach for the Haitian National Swim Team from Oelwein, said some of her open water swimmers who live in the area are sleeping in their back yards and on the streets. She has been in touch with them through the messaging app 'What's App.'

"I've been in touch with one girl, and it's apparent that her house is pretty bad," Blitsch said. "She's okay, and she's not injured. Most of it is the destruction of the homes, and they're displaced."

According to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency, at least 1419 people were killed in Saturday's quake. The death toll is expected to climb as crews sift through the remains of fallen buildings. Another 5700 are injured.

Many Hands For Haiti CEO Tim Brand said people in Haiti don't have resources like food and supplies to use in disasters. He said people are desperate to get their hands on food.

"There's nothing to go back to where they can turn to and get our homes rebuilt," Brand said. "There's no construction equipment that shows up and can help dig the bodies that are under the rubble. There are no food kitchens or soup, pantries that you can go to get help. A lot of times, people are left on their own to try to figure this out, which is very difficult."

On Monday, Many Hands For Haiti sent trucks with 15 tons of food to the country's hardest-hit areas. They are partnering with other organizations to help families in need. In the last 10 years, Brand said the level of cooperation and coordination between non-profits and non-government organizations has substantially increased.

"It is a really desperate situation where there's a lot of chaos and a lot of people that are just trying to figure it out," Brand said.

Many in Haiti are still scarred by and suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from the deadly 2010 earthquake.

"With the aftershocks being above five, that is creating more problems where people won't go back in their homes," Brand said. "They are sleeping on the street, they are sleeping in makeshift tents, or structures weren't designed to be homes, but they don't want to go back to their own homes."

Haiti was already struggling with the pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty, and political uncertainty following the assassination of the country's president in July.

Brand said this was almost too much to bear for Haitians already at the end of their rope.

"I think we as Americans don't always quite understand is the level of trauma that the majority of our families have been through," he said. "That is a lot to handle in a short amount of time when you don't have any centralized government to lead the charge."

The Devastation could worsen with the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace, predicted to reach Haiti overnight Monday. It could bring heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

"My major concern is the flash flooding in the tsunamis there and only 2% of the population knowing how to swim," Blitsch said. "We have got to teach more of these kids how to swim. We got to teach more of these kids about about water safety."

Blitsch is planning to travel to Haiti in December to offer swimming and lifeguarding lessons.

Brand said there are ways those in America can help those in Haiti. He said there are plenty of grassroots organizations like Many Hands For Haiti that you can donate to and help sustain.

"Don't give up on the people. They are resilient, beautiful people," Brand said. "They need to lift right now, and we can provide that lift for them because there's going to be times in our life where we need to lift, and they can do the same thing for us."