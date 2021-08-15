US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the National Institutes of Health is warning of tough days ahead amid surging COVID-19 infections. Dr. Francis Collins says the U.S. could decide in the next few weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans. No U.S. decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that people remain highly protected. Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots.