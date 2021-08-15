Turkey evacuates some flooding victims; death toll hits 62

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll in Turkey’s severe floods this week has climbed to at least 62 people Sunday. Torrential rains that pounded northwestern Black Sea provinces on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 52 people were killed in the provinces of Kastamonu, nine in Sinop and one in Bartin. The Turkish defense ministry said it dispatched two ships to assist in evacuating people and vehicles from Sinop. They also sent military vehicles to act as temporary bridges in hard-hit areas.