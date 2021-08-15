Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center said Fred has regained tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on as parts of the Caribbean are gearing up for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace.

Forecasters said Sunday that Fred is forecast to move across the Gulf before reaching the coast Monday night or Tuesday morning. People from Alabama to the central Florida Panhandle are encouraged to monitor the system's progress.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the Lesser and Greater Antilles over the next few days. Forecasters say both tropical systems pose a flooding threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.