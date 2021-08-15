Skip to Content

TRACKING: Sunshine on tap

Today: The weekend ends with another pleasant day across Eastern Iowa. An unobstructed sunny sky blankets the area, with a light southeast breeze. High temperatures warm to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies remain, as winds die down overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Monday: We start the work week mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear skies for Monday night. Low temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies make their return to Eastern Iowa. High temperatures are a few degrees warmer and are in the mid 80s. Southeast winds continue.

This Week: The next chance of rain looks to be Thursday into Friday. Temperatures could reach near the 90 degree mark by mid to late work week.

Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

