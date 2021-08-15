TRACKING: Sunshine on tap

Today: The weekend ends with another pleasant day across Eastern Iowa. An unobstructed sunny sky blankets the area, with a light southeast breeze. High temperatures warm to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies remain, as winds die down overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Monday: We start the work week mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear skies for Monday night. Low temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies make their return to Eastern Iowa. High temperatures are a few degrees warmer and are in the mid 80s. Southeast winds continue.

This Week: The next chance of rain looks to be Thursday into Friday. Temperatures could reach near the 90 degree mark by mid to late work week.