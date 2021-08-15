TRACKING: Pleasant weather to start the work week

Tonight: Another quiet weather night is expected with a clear sky, light wind, and seasonably cool temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the 50s with a light southeast wind at 5 mph. There may be patchy fog development late, but nothing widespread.

Monday: It’s going to be a nice start to the work week. We will be under the influence of high pressure, giving us a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph. Humidity will still be comfortable.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible once again. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Dew points will be increasing as the week progresses. However, it won’t be as muggy as what it was last week.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, otherwise the dry weather pattern continues.