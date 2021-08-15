Scott Sterrett Memorial Race hopes for large turnout on 911 anniversary

The annual Scott Sterrett Memorial races fall on a particularly historic day this year; September 11.

It will be the 20th anniversary of the tragic day in United States history, and the family friendly events of the Scott Sterrett Memorial Races will take on a patriotic flavor.

Scott Sterrett was an avid runner himself, having run 23 full marathons and countless 5 and 10k's over the years. He was also a longtime Cedar Falls Police Reserve Officer.

While Scott died in November of 2018 of pancreatic cancer, his memory lives on through the races, which help raise money for the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Community support for the Sterrett family has been overwhelming, even in the year before Scott's death. More than 500 runners and walkers turned out for the first annual event.

Registration remains open for this year's September 11 races.

In addition, there will be 'Race Day' registration on the morning of September 11. Walkers are welcome and encouraged. Strollers are also welcome, but you are asked to start behind the runners. Fast Track Racing will handle the three races, a 5k, 10k and half marathon.

Steve Sterrett, Scott's Dad, and Alex O'Connell of Fast Track Racing talk about the upcoming event on this week's edition of The Steele Report.

Here are a few important links to Race Registration, information and volunteer opportunities.

KWWL Reporter Taylor Vessel wrote this article ion 29018, upon learning of Scott's death.

A police force and it’s home community is mourning a loss of one of their own. Scott Sterrett was a long-time reserve officer with the cedar falls police department. He has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

Last summer, his illness brought together a police department and a community.

“He’s a very well liked guy, devoting a lot of time on the weekend particularly to help out the city and help out the PD,” said Public Safety Director Olson when KWWL caught up with him by phone on Friday.

Olson saying many knew that Scott’s health had taken a turn for the worse these last few weeks.

“It was really sad, sad to hear. He’s a terrific guy. He was way too young to have that kind of situation or a death at that age,” said Olson.

Hundreds turning out for a summer race in Sterrett’s honor.

“it helps a lot. Through the tough days it is always nice to have people there to help support you, people calling and texting. It is really nice,” said Sterett last summer during a 5K held in his honor.

Director Olson says when you wanted a reserve officer Sterrett was your first pick.

“If you needed an officer he’s the one you wanted because he was certainly one interested in helping out and make it a better city,” said Olson.