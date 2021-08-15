Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says federal law enforcement officials need to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online. Sen. Chuck Schumer says Sunday he is demanding U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI team up with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services to launch a crackdown on the counterfeit cards and start a campaign to make clear that forging the cards could land people in federal prison. His push comes after The Associated Press reported how people are cheating the system and buying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards online. That’s worrying officials at colleges and universities across the country that are requiring proof students received the vaccine to attend in-person classes.