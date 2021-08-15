One person seriously injured while tubing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says one person was seriously injured Sunday while tubing on the Cedar River in west Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters say around 2 p.m. someone was thrown off of a tube being pulled by a jet ski near Mohawk Park. The person was thrown into a stationary boat and sustained a serious head injury.

A Lifeguard Air Ambulance helicopter had to land at the Mohawk Park boat ramp to transport the person. First responders took the 40-year-old victim to the helicopter and they were transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The person's name is not being released at this time.