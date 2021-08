CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police say one driver left the scene of a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Blairs Ferry Road and C Avenue Northeast around 8:30 for an accident. They say a Harley Davidson and a car crashed, but the car left before they arrived.

The biker sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for care. No arrests have been made an investigation is underway.