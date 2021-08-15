Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear makes her pitch to Waterloo voters

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Just hours after announcing her run for governor, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear campaigned in Waterloo Sunday.

DeJear, a small business owner, said she wanted to come to Waterloo because the Cedar Valley is a special place for her. She has worked in town during presidential elections and helped several local small businesses owners get through the pandemic.

"I believe in the people that exist here, but I have also heard their concerns over the last several years of my life," DeJear said. "I came to Waterloo because I wanted them to know that I'm here for them. I want to be their fearless leader that is going to lead us through a more positive trajectory."

DeJear joins Democratic State Representative Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, who announced he was running for governor in Mid-June. The two will face off in the Democratic Primary in June 2022. The winner will almost certainly face incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, who is expected to seek re-election.

"When I see the challenges that were unveiled last year more so than anything, I do not believe those challenges are impossible to overcome as a state," DeJear said. "What I do believe is that we need leadership that is one able to identify the good in every one of our communities but is also willing to look at the body of work that is necessary, come to terms with that work and bring people together so that we can overcome and develop problem-solving tables that will then benefit Iowans at the end of the day."

DeJear is a Drake University graduate and has worked in various roles with several community organizations.

She spoke to around a dozen supporters, including State Senator Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, at Sullivan Memorial Park Sunday afternoon.

She said there is no shortage of issues in Iowa, from worker and wage shortages to a lack of priority on education.

"We see kids in a rural community leaving and vowing never to come back. That's not good for our students. It's also not good for the future of Iowa," DeJear said. "We need to make sure that our education systems are putting our children first and preparing for jobs of tomorrow that are preparing them to go on to the technical school and preparing them to go on to higher education opportunities."

If she were elected, she said she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently than Governor Reynolds has, specifically giving local officials more power to respond as they see fit for their community and take steps like issue mask mandates.

In May, Gov. Reynolds signed a bill preventing K-12 schools, cities and counties from mandating masks. This means schools cannot mandate face coverings for students and employees. City and county mask requirements for private businesses are also banned.

"We have to believe in not only the experts and the researchers in the sciences, but we have to believe in the information that we're putting out," DeJear said. "I think we should put those responsibilities in the role of our communities in the hands of our communities because that's why they are there, that is why there are school administrators and teachers. They know what's best for those students while they're there."

DeJaer ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State in 2018. Voting rights are still a central part of her campaign and something she has been advocating for.

"When we look at all of the issues that are surrounding us, those voting rights are what is weaving all of those issues together," she said. "Voting rights allows us to elect individuals that are going to represent our values best and what we've seen happening."

She said Reynolds and Republican state lawmakers are trying to make it harder to vote through recent legislation passed in February.

The bill cuts down the early voting period and the time to request an absentee ballot, limits county auditors, changes voting hours, and more.

The law will cut the state's mail and in-person early voting period from 29 days to 18 days, just four years after Republicans whittled it down from 40 days. It will also reduce the absentee ballot request period from 120 days to 70 days before an election.

In addition, polls will now close earlier on election day. From now on they will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

"That doesn't add value to the fabric of Iowans. That's taking it away," DeJear said. "I think we are far farther down the road we're where our leadership doesn't have to be as punitive as it is right now. It needs to add value to the everyday Iowan."

More than 1.7 million Iowans voted in the 2020 election, shattering the state's record with nearly 76% of registered voters participating. More than a million Iowans cast their votes early in person or by mail, seeking to avoid crowded polling places in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to DeJear's announcement, Iowa GOP Chairmen Jeff Kaufmann said DeJaer is "out of touch" like her "national Democratic counterparts."

Iowans overwhelmingly support Voter ID, and if DeJear thinks the elimination of Voter ID will win Iowans over, she will be sadly mistaken yet again," Kaufmann said. "No matter who Democrats select, none will compare to Governor Reynolds. Iowans believe in her because she got children back in the classroom, cut taxes, and proved she is the leader Iowa needed."

DeJear also held an event in Marshalltown on Sunday. She plans to spend part of next week campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.