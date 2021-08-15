Ebola case reported in Ivory Coast after Guinea outbreak

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The World Health Organization says a patient has tested positive for Ebola in Abidjan, a city of more than 4 million people. The person with Ebola had arrived Thursday by bus from neighboring Guinea, where authorities had declared an end to another Ebola outbreak back in June. WHO said it was not immediately known whether the Ivory Coast case is linked to the earlier outbreak in Guinea. Genomic sequencing tests are planned to compare the strains. Ivory Coast has not had a confirmed case of Ebola in more than 25 years.