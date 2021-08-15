Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban takes Afghan capital

WASHINGTON (AP/KWWL) - America’s top general said Sunday that the United States could now face a rise in terrorist threats, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

People have been fleeing from Kabul this weekend, as the Taliban approached with alarming speed. Helicopters were buzzing around the city Sunday extracting U.S. diplomats.

The American flag was lowered from the U.S. embassy Sunday and the Taliban gave victory remarks from the presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani left the capital Sunday to avoid bloodshed in the capital.

Officials in the Biden Administration say they were surprised how quickly Afghan security forces collapsed. Biden has ordered 6,000 troops to the country this weekend to help with withdrawal efforts. The president said in a statement Saturday that, "I have ordered our Armed Forces and our Intelligence Community to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan."

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said on Twitter that Biden is showing a lack of leadership:

What’s happening in Afghanistan is a failure of leadership We needed a plan for withdrawal This looks like the fall of Saigon all over again / God bless our troops — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 15, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this story.