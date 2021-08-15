Molli and Matt Burns have two very good reasons to participate in the Cedar Valley Heart Walk August 21 at Mudd Advertising.

Their names are Gabriel and Natalie, now ages 7 and 5.

Both kids were born with heart defects, which required infant heart surgeries at the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital

The Burns family has been selected as the 2021 Cedar Valley Heart Walk 'Ambassador Family,' They will join hundreds of others in the 2021 in-person Cedar Valley Heart Walk on Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Help Team KWWL reach its goal by making a donation, large or small, to carry on critical research in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Just go to the official Cedar Valley Heart Walk web page.

Parents, Molli and Matt, shared their story for this week's edition of The Steele Report.