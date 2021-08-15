Car accident leaves two with non-life threatening injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KWWL) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after they were involved in a two vehicle car accident near the parking lot of the Ced-Rel Supper Club in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:47 p.m., where upon arrival they found a Ford Explorer was struck by a Mazda 6 while turning into the restaurant. The Explorer had been driving westbound at the time, while the Mazda 6 was driving eastbound. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30.

Both the driver and passenger of the Mazda 6 were identified as Rage Mendoza, 23, of Wisconsin and Jaden Decarah, 18, of Wisconsin. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as Lester Cory, 60, of Cedar Rapids. He was cited by police for failing to yield upon entering a through highway.

Linn County Rescue 57, the Atkins Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.