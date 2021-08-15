Adaptive golf clinic and charity golf tournament is this Friday, August 20

Steve Husome and the Husome Strong Foundation https://www.husomestrong.com/ continue a mission to help disabled Iowans play and enjoy the game of golf.

That mission continues this Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Irv Warren Golf course in Waterloo, with the annual Beginners Luck Adaptive Golf Iowa golf clinic and Live Lucky, 4-person Best Shot Charity Golf Tournament.

As always, there will be three clinic sessions of the Adaptive Golf Clinic, at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Again this year, the clinic is free to anyone with a disability.

Steve Husome and his Husome Strong Foundation created Adaptive Golf Iowa and has already raised enough money to purchase four Solo Rider golf carts ($11,000 each) for the area's public golf courses.

The Solo Rider is a specialty golf cart, built to help a disabled individual maneuver around the golf course and play golf, without ever leaving the cart. http://solorider.com/ The Solo Rider has proven to be just perfect for Kevin. Watch The Steele Report episode to learn more.

Steve Husome, who is also the President of Adaptive Golf Iowa, https://www.adaptivegolfiowa.com/ has been promoting Adaptive golf, since losing his right leg in a motorcycle accident in 2014.

The Husome Strong Foundation and Adaptive Golf Iowa have two special events coming up at the Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo on Friday, August 28.

The Live Lucky Charity Golf Tournament will be held in the afternoon. Again, that's a four-person Best Shot tournament. Registration is at Noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. There's lunch at Noon Friday.

To register, contact Adaptive Golf, Iowa: info@adaptivegolfiowa.com or call the Irv Warren Golf Course at 319-234-9271.

You can also call: or 319-230-2947 to reserve a spot.