12 killed in overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say the death toll from a grenade attack on a truck carrying women and children in Karachi has risen to 12. Attackers targeted the truck on Saturday evening as it shuttled an extended family from a wedding ceremony. Nine people were initially killed. Dr. Qarar Abbasi at the city’s main Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital said Sunday that three of the nine others injured died later. Seven women and five children were among the dead. Raja Umar Khitab, a counter terrorism officer, said investigators have found pieces of a Russian made hand grenade from the scene near Mawach Goth. Police denounced the attack as an ‘act of terrorism’.