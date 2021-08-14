Wildfire Burn Scars & Effects

NASA

Burn scars from wildfires can be seen visibly and from space. They can cause environmental issues and pose a huge flooding threat to the area.

A debris flow is pictured above. When water runs over burned areas, it picks up everything with it, including ash, sand, rocks, and even trees. This can be very dangerous to people caught in its path, as well as, any property or objects.

Grasses, leaves, and other vegetation help absorb water into soil. This prevents flash flooding from occurring.

The top layer consisting of burned leaves/brush/grass, sand, and hydrophobic soil all become saturated since water cannot be absorbed. Thus, the complete soil layer will slide off of its original location and create a debris flow.

Burned areas may be prone to flash flooding for at least two years. Vegetation would need to be re-established to help absorb water. Each area is unique in its recovery and flash flooding effects due to population centers, burn severity, steepness of terrain, and the size of the area burned.

Above is a chart looking at flash flood warning frequency for Colorado. Although the 2020 wildfire season is well over, areas are still dealing with major flooding impacts. Look at 2020 compared to 2021.